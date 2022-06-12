Providence Bruins Sign Luke Toporowski to Two-Year AHL Contract Through 2023-24 Season

June 12, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, June 12, that the team has signed LW Luke Toporowski to a two-year American Hockey League contract through the 2023-2024 season.

A native of Bettendorf, IA, Toporowski , 21, has played 245 games over the past 5 seasons in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs and the Kamloops Blazers, as well as a brief stint with the USHL's Sioux City Stampede during the 2020-21 season. In total, he scored 96 goals and added 103 assists for 199 points in the WHL.

This past season, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound forward scored 35 goals and added 28 assists for 63 points while playing for Spokane and Kamloops. In 16 postseason games, Toporowski notched 9 goals and 14 assists for 23 total points.

