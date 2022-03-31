Prospects1500 Profile: Ky Bush

In the approach to the 2022 Trash Pandas season, we've teamed up with Prospects 1500 to give fans a preview for which players they might see in the Rocket City.

Next up, it's another pitching prospect in the Angels system. This time, we take a look at southpaw Ky Bush.

The Saint Mary's College product was a highly touted player in the 2021 Draft. The Angels took him with the 45th overall pick. The southpaw compiled a 4.50 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 12 innings. Bush's fastball is up to 96 mph with some sink, a slider that has wiffleball movement, his curve and changeup lag behind his other 2 pitches, but he has a legitimate 4 pitch arsenal.

Command will be Bush's biggest question mark. If he is able to improve the command, he will remain a starter. If not, expect him to transition to the bullpen. Bush will likely start in High-A with the Dust Devils but should make his Trash Pandas debut this season.

The 2022 Trash Pandas campaign gets under way on the road against the Birmingham Barons on April 8th, followed by the home opener at Toyota Field on April 12th against Pensacola. Tickets are still available for opening week, and can be purchased here.

