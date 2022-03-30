Prospects 1500 Profile: Jeremiah Jackson

March 30, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







In the approach to the 2022 Trash Pandas season, we've teamed up with Prospects 1500 to give fans a preview for which players they might see in the Rocket City.

Now we take a look at another middle infielder in the Angels system, Jeremiah Jackson.

Jackson made a name for himself in 2019 by leading the Pioneer League with 23 home runs. Then after no minor league baseball in 2020, his 2021 season wasn't up to that level but it was still a great season. He had 25 extra base hits with an .879 OPS for Inland Empire.

Power is Jackson's calling card but he has also shown patience at the plate with 25 walks in 51 games. He's not afraid to steal the occasional bag, especially with the larger bases being used. Expect Jackson to make his Trash Pandas debut halfway through the 2022 season.

The 2022 Trash Pandas campaign gets under way on the road against the Birmingham Barons on April 8th, followed by the home opener at Toyota Field on April 12th against Pensacola. Tickets are still available for opening week, and can be purchased here.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from March 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.