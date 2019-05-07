Promotional Notes (May 8-13)

LEADING OFF: The West Virginia Power looks to improve upon its 11-2 home record as they welcome the Augusta GreenJackets and Kannapolis Intimidators to town for their third seven-game homestand of the 2019 season. The Power's upcoming home stretch is loaded with special events, including the return of several weekly promotions, along with an exclusive patriotic fanny pack giveaway on Military Appreciation Night Saturday.

SCHEDULE:

Wednesday, May 8 vs. Augusta GreenJackets - 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, May 9 (DH) vs. Augusta GreenJackets - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, May 10 vs. Augusta GreenJackets - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 11 vs. Kannapolis Intimidators - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 12 vs. Kannapolis Intimidators - 2:05 p.m.

Monday, May 13 vs. Kannapolis Intimidators - 10:35 a.m.

ABOUT THE GREENJACKETS: Augusta (15-14) will trek their way to Appalachian Power Park for their second series with the Power this season. The GreenJackets are in second place in the Southern Division entering this series and have been one of the hottest teams in baseball after dropping two of three games in Charleston last time out. Augusta is led offensively by Shane Matheny and Frankie Tostado, who are both averaging above .260 and have combined for nine homers and 35 RBIs.

ABOUT THE INTIMIDATORS: A unfamiliar foe to the Power so far this season, Kannapolis (12-17) makes their first of two trips to Charleston in 2019. The three-game set will display a lineup that doesn't hit for power, and has a middle-of-the-pack team average in the SAL (.224). Leading the way is Ian Dawkins, who is hitting .267 over 28 games this season with nine RBIs, and the Intimidators have a total of six sluggers with an average north of .250.

PETS IN THE PARK NIGHT: Bring your favorite furry friends out to the ballpark to enjoy a game with the West Virginia Power! Pet passes are just $3.00, with all proceeds going to animal-related charities. Gates open at 6 p.m., and first pitch is on the docket for 7:05 p.m.

THIRSTY THURSDAY: Enjoy $2.00 cans and 20-ounce beverages, courtesy of Rock 105, while you take in a doubleheader at Appalachian Power Park against the Augusta GreenJackets. Also, college students can purchase two tickets for the price of one with a valid student ID only at the box office. It's also Power to End Stroke Night, presented by the American Heart Association. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., while first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

FIREWORKS FRIDAY: Enjoy the Kanawha Valley's best pyrotechnical show, presented by the WV Treasurer's Office Unclaimed Property Program and Suddenlink, after the final out of Friday's 7:05 p.m. clash with the Augusta GreenJackets! Gates open at 6 p.m.

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT: A jam-packed Saturday highlights this homestand, as the Power hosts Military Appreciation Night, presented by Poca Valley Bank. All current and past service members can receive a free ticket to Saturday's game, while families of service members can purchase discounted tickets at $4.00 each. Additionally, the first 1,000 fans through the gates can get their hands on a patriotic fanny pack giveaway. Also, Emmalea Deal is set to perform pregame at the Budweiser Dugout Bar. Gates open at 4:30 p.m., while first pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.

KIDZ SUNDAY FUNDAY: Kids 12 and younger can run the bases after the final out, courtesy of the SMART529 College Savings Program, as well as play catch in the outfield before the game. Select Power players will also be available for postgame autographs. Also, if you are a member of the Sheetz Power Kidz Club, you can receive free tickets to all Sunday home games from Sheetz. Gates open at 1 p.m. and first pitch is on tap for 2:05 p.m.

GRAND SLAM SCHOOL DAY: Wake up early and enjoy some Power baseball! We'll be hosting our second 10:35 a.m. game this season, with hundreds of school children from the surrounding areas descending to Appalachian Power Park for a day of food, fun and baseball! Gates open at 9:30 a.m.

