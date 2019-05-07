Jake Wong Named SAL Pitcher of the Week

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The South Atlantic League has announced that Augusta GreenJackets starting pitcher, Jake Wong, has been named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the week of April 29-May 5, 2019. Wong, in two starts, delivered six hitless innings in each outing over 12 total frames on the mound at SRP Park last week.

"I feel like I'm in a good rhythm. I feel confident out there," Wong said. "When I go out there, I'm just trying to give the team a chance win, throw strikes, and be competitive. That's what it comes down to is going out there, being consistent, being who I am, and pitching to my strengths."

Wong, a 3rd round pick from Grand Canyon University, is listed as the San Francisco Giants #7 Overall prospect in the organization according to MLB.com.

His first outing of the week came on April 30th, against the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals), to open-up the homestand. Over his six innings of work, he did not allow a hit, while striking out six, a season-high for Wong. He walked just two batters.

He then responded on Sunday, May 6th against the Hagerstown Suns (Washington Nationals) by twirling six more innings of no-hit baseball with two strikeouts and zero walks. He tossed 52 pitches over the six innings, the 2nd lowest number he has thrown in an outing this year. After starting the season with a 16.20 ERA, he has lowered that number and currently has a 2.20 ERA.

"Obviously he has the talent to pitch, but I think right now, his confidence level is through the roof," GreenJackets Manager, Carlos Valderrama said. "Now he's starting to trust his off-speed and he's mixing pitches so well that he's been unhittable."

Wong is scheduled to take the mound again on Saturday, May 11th at Whitaker Bank Ballpark against the Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals) at 6:35 p.m.

