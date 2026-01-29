Professional Rugby Is Heading to NASHVILLE
Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)
Chicago Hounds YouTube Video
@TheRugbyRundown's Will Hooley does an exclusive interview with @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR owner Peter Bernick about the decision to take a Major League Rugby match versus @TheNewEnglandFreeJacks on April 19th to a new city in the aim to grow the game, eye on RWC 2031 & development of MLR in the US
Tickets on Sale Friday, January 30: https://geodispark.com/events/chicago-hounds-vs-new-england-free-jacks/
Major League Rugby Stories from January 29, 2026
