Professional Rugby Is Heading to NASHVILLE

Published on January 29, 2026 under Major League Rugby (MLR)

Chicago Hounds YouTube Video







@TheRugbyRundown's Will Hooley does an exclusive interview with @ChicagoHoundsRugbyMLR owner Peter Bernick about the decision to take a Major League Rugby match versus @TheNewEnglandFreeJacks on April 19th to a new city in the aim to grow the game, eye on RWC 2031 & development of MLR in the US

Tickets on Sale Friday, January 30: https://geodispark.com/events/chicago-hounds-vs-new-england-free-jacks/

For the latest in MLR, remember to hit subscribe!

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/usmlr ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/usmlr/ Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/usmlr/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@majorleaguerugby

For more information about MLR, go to the league's official website: https://www.majorleague.rugby/ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹







Major League Rugby Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.