Previewing Forge FC and Pacific FC in the CanChamp Semifinals I CPL Newsroom, Pres. by Volkswagen

July 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







On this week's episode of the CPL Newsroom, pres. by Volkswagen, Charlie and Mitchell previewed the semifinals of the Canadian Championship, which will see Forge FC play Toronto FC and Pacific FC take on the Vancouver Whitecaps!

Get your tickets now, as the first legs kick off on Wednesday: canpl.ca/tickets

Full episode: https://youtu.be/K_hFVfEANKE?si=UDnSwDeOVkTiESEY -- : OneSoccer

