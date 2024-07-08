Sellout Crowd Expected for Pacific FC's Canadian Championship Semi-Final Clash with Vancouver Whitecaps FC

July 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Langford, BC - Pacific FC of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) will host Major League Soccer (MLS) side Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the first leg of the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship semi-final on Wednesday, July 10, a marquee match to be played in front of a sellout crowd at Starlight Stadium.

This week's match, which will kick off at 7 p.m. PT, is the first in a two-legged semi-final series between Pacific and the Whitecaps. The return fixture will be played at B.C. Place in Vancouver on Aug. 27, with the winner after two legs advancing to the final of the 2024 TELUS Canadian Championship and earning the chance to hoist the Voyageurs Cup.

Tickets for Wednesday's match, known as the "'Ferryside Derby",' are 95 per cent sold, as fans eagerly await the third meeting between these BC-based clubs. Pacific beat the Whitecaps 4-3 in August 2021 in the Canadian Championship Preliminary Round, while Vancouver was victorious in the last meeting between the two sides in May 2023.

'We love to play in big matches like this one where the pride of B.C. is on the line," said Josh Heard, Captain, Pacific FC. "We hope everyone comes out to Starlight on Wednesday to cheer us on when we take on the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The winner of the semi-final will host either Forge FC of the CPL or Toronto FC of MLS in the final.

Fans in attendance on Wednesday night will have the chance to get their photo taken with the Voyageurs Cup, the Canadian Championship trophy, which will be on site at Starlight Stadium. Each fan will receive a complimentary match poster and can take part in an autograph session with Pacific players after the final whistle.

The sellout crowd can also catch musical performances by Aaron Wylder at pre-match and halftime. Food trucks at the match will include Greek on the Street, Max's Mini Donuts, Los Pana's Kitchen, Churro's & More, and y oung fans can enjoy the Peninsula Co-op Family Zone, which will feature a balloon artist, face painter s and games.

A pre-match ceremony will be held for fan-favourite Trident Kunle Dada-Luke, who will mark his 100 th match with Pacific.

