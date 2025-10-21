PREVIEW: Halifax Host York to Kick off 2025 CPL Playoffs: CPL Newsroom by Volkswagen

Published on October 21, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL)

HFX Wanderers FC YouTube Video







-- : OneSoccer







Canadian Premier League Stories from October 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.