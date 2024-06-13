Preview: Atlético Ottawa v York United FC June 15

June 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa is top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table and unbeaten at the start of the 2024 season. This Saturday, Ottawa hosts York United (KO 1pm ET, live on OneSoccer) at TD Place as new manager Benjamín Mora heads into his first all-Ontario clash. Atlético is celebrating the start of the UEFA EURO 2024 competition, hosted by Germany, with fans encouraged to represent their nation's colours.

The match is supported by the German Embassy Ottawa, and will feature the world-famous Bavarian Schuhplattler dancers from Ottawa. Canadian Women's National Team star, Vanessa Gilles, will also be present with a meet & greet session held on the concourse at half-time.

Here's everything you need to know before Saturday's clash at TD Place.

Atlético Ottawa is unbeaten in the league at the start of the 2024 season (6-3-0) and top of the CPL table.

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético Ottawa beat Valour FC in Winnipeg (2-0).

Goals: Ollie Bassett and Samuel Salter

Last time out in the CPL, York United (6th place, 3-2-4) was held to a draw at home against Vancouver FC (2-2).

Goals: Markiyan Voytsekhovskyy and Juan Córdova

Local defender Matteo de Brienne had a stand-out performance last weekend and was named Performance of the Match (presented by Gatorade).

De Brienne was named to the CPL 'Team of the Week' for the first time this season.

The Barrhaven native was named as CPL 'Player of the Week' for the first time this season.

Midfielder Manny Aparicio leads the league in tackles won (22) and recoveries (63) while being joint second in interceptions (15), and tackles (27).

Aparicio is the joint-third top goal scorer (3 goals).

Atlético Ottawa leads the league in goals scored (17) with the highest conversion rate (21.25%) and goals per match (1.89).

Atlético has taken the third most shots (80) but leads in shots on target (39) with 54% accuracy in front of goal.

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (3) and the second-best defence in the league (6 goals conceded).

This is York's second visit to Ottawa this season, having been defeated by Atlético in the first match of the 2024 CPL season.

Ottawa came from behind with two second-half goals to secure a dramatic opening-day victory.

Goals: Manny Aparicio and Kris Twardek

We are celebrating the start of the EURO 2024 competition hosted by Germany, with fans encouraged to represent their nation's colours.

Fans wearing their country's colours will be entitled to 25% off an Atlético Ottawa jersey and 20% off all other merch in-stadium.

Canadian Women's National Team (CanWNT) star, Vanessa Gilles, will be present at the match with an autograph and a meet & greet session hosted on the concourse at half-time.

Gilles and the rest of the CanWNT are competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, looking to defend their Gold Medal.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 2W-9D-5L; 27 goals scored, 29 goals conceded.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.