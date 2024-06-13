Atlético Ottawa Brings Live Canadian Premier League Soccer to Caldwell Family Centre, Thanks to Yedoma Inc.

June 13, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Last weekend Atlético Ottawa travelled to Winnipeg for a clash against Valour FC. The resounding victory kept the team unbeaten and top of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table, with some new fans taking in the action at the Caldwell Family Centre, thanks to partners Yedoma Inc.

Atlético Ottawa and the Caldwell Family Centre have been working together for the last two seasons, tackling food insecurity and breaking down barriers to the Beautiful Game. Thanks to partners Yedoma Inc. 25 of the centre's clients are invited to each Atlético match at TD Place, while sponsors Maple Lodge Farms donate 30 meals worth of food for each 2024 Primary Jersey purchased.

Last Sunday, Atlético visited Caldwell Family Centre to organize a viewing party for our clash with Valour FC in Winnipeg. Local institution Gabriel's Pizza provided food, with raffle giveaways and an Ottawa win also on the agenda.

"We were thrilled to host the soccer viewing match party at Caldwell Family Centre with Atletico Ottawa, where our neighbours came together to cheer on Atlético Ottawa," said Alexandra App, Community Support Coordinator for Caldwell Family Centre. "The spirit was truly in the air as individuals and families watched the match, socialized, enjoyed food and played games. This event, alongside Ottawa Atletico, showcases the true meaning of community.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to Yedoma Inc. for their generous sponsorship, providing free Atletico home match tickets to our community members and making this experience possible for folks in the Caldwell neighbourhood."

This is part of our Atleti Equal Access programming, breaking down barriers to professional soccer in the heart of our community. If you'd like to continue in Yedoma Inc. and Gabriel Pizza's footsteps, contact Atlético Ottawa's Community Development Manager, Thomas Stockting: community@atleticoottawa.club

