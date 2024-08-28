Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Vancouver FC August 31

August 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atlético Ottawa celebrate Sam Salter's fourth goal of the season at Halifax last weekend

OTTAWA, ON - After a month away, Atlético Ottawa returns to TD Place with a clash against Vanoucver FC in Canadian Premier League (CPL) action (KO 7pm ET, live OneSoccer). Vancouver currently occupies the final playoff spot, with Atlético two points shy of the summit of the CPL table.

This is the return of the "La Fiesta" Match, celebrating Atlético's global Hispanic connections and Ottawa's vibrant Latino community. Click here to read more.

Here's everything you need to know before Saturday's clash in Ottawa.

Atlético Ottawa sits in second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after 20 matches in the 2024 season (9-6-5), trailing Forge FC by two points.

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético drew away to Halifax Wanderers FC (1-1).

Goal(s): Samuel Salter

Last time out in the CPL, Vanoucver FC (6th place, 7-5-8) won away to Valour FC in Winnipeg (2-1).

Sam Salter has had to be patient this season, with striking partner Rubén del Campo providing league-leading output in front of goal.

Salter's late strike against Halifax was his fifth in all competitions this season (four in CPL and one in TELUS Canadian Championship) - scoring a goal every 144 minutes of play.

The 24-year-old has also registered two assists this season.

Salter was named to the CPL Team of the Week for Matchday 20.

Atlético Ottawa has scored the second most goals (34) and goals per match (1.70).

Atlético has taken the third most shots (196) and has the second most shots on target (99) with a 51% accuracy in front of goal. Only one team has hit the woodwork more than Ottawa (8 times).

Vancouver has scored 26 goals this season (4th).

Ottawa has the second-most clean sheets (6) and the fourth-best defence in the league (25 goals conceded).

Vancouver is tied for the fewest clean sheets in 2024 (3) and has conceded the most goals (33).

Goalkeeper Callum Iriving leads the league in saves (63).

This is the third clash between Ottawa and Vancouver in the 2024 season (all competitions), with both previous matches played in British Columbia.

Last time out, Ottawa emphatically defeated Vanoucver (3-0).

Goal(s): Ballou Tabla, Rubén del Campo and Sam Salter.

The first clash at Willoughby Park ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Goal(s): Rubén del Campo

Record head-to-head (all-time): 4W-1D-1L; 14 goals scored, 4 goals conceded.

