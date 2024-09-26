Preview: Atlético Ottawa v Halifax Wanderers FC September 29

September 26, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Abou Sissoko and Ballou Tabla celebrate after combining for a record-breaking Atlético Ottawa goal

(Atletico Ottawa, Credit: Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography) Abou Sissoko and Ballou Tabla celebrate after combining for a record-breaking Atlético Ottawa goal

OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa has clinched a spot in the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) playoffs following a draw against Pacific FC at TD Place last weekend. In front of a record crowd for the season, Atlético sealed the club's second-ever appearance in the CPL post-season as midfielder Ollie Bassett became the club's all-time appearance leader (all competitions) and Abou Sissoko's first-half strike set a new club record.

Atlético returns for back-to-back action at TD Place on Sunday, September 29th, facing Halifax Wanderers FC (KO 2pm ET, live on OneSoccer) as we support our community partners, the Odawa Native Friendship Centre, in our 'For Odawa' Match ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day. Click here to read more.

Here's everything you need to know before Sunday's clash in Ottawa.

Atlético Ottawa sits in second place in the Canadian Premier League (CPL) table after 24 matches in the 2024 season (10-9-5), trailing Forge FC by five points.

Last time out in the CPL, Atlético was held to a draw at home to Pacific FC (1-1).

Goal(s): Abou Sissoko

Last time out in the CPL, Haifax Wanderers FC (7th place, 6-7-11) were held to a second consecutive draw, with a 1-1 result in Winnipeg against Valour FC.

A point was enough to secure Atlético's spot in the 2024 CPL playoffs, with two points needed from the final four matches in order to cinch a home match.

The point gained last weekend was in front of a record crowd at TD Place for the 2024 season, with the last two matches attracting over 7,000 supporters.

Atlético Ottawa has broken multiple club and individual records in the last month:

Abou Sissoko's strike in the first half against Pacific FC last weekend was a record 39th goal for the club this season.

Atlético has never scored more goals in a CPL season or in all competitions (47).

Striker Rubén del Campo leads the Golden Boot race with 11 goals in 24 matches, two ahead of York's Brian Wright.

Del Campo has broken an Atlético player record for goals in a single season (13) and is one goal away from breaking the record for goals in the CPL.

Coming off the bench at the weekend, midfielder Ollie Bassett registered a record 86th appearance for Ottawa.

With Truth and Reconciliation Day on Monday, Atlético Ottawa is supporting community partner Odawa Native Friendship Centre (ONFC) in this weekend's "For Odawa" Match.

Click here to read more about the match day experience.

This is the fourth and final Regular Season match between Ottawa and Halifax (1-2-0).

Atlético emerged victorious (3-1) in the first fixture, thanks to goals from Rubén del Campo, Manny Aparicio and Ballou Tabla at the Wanderers Grounds.

A hard-fought draw in the capital followed as Ottawa came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at TD Place (Goals: Ollie Bassett, Alberto Zapater).

Atlético's final visit to Nova Scotia also ended in a draw, as a last-minute penalty salvaged a point for Halifax (Goal: Sam Salter).

Record head-to-head (all-time): 8W-5D-6L; 30 goals scored, 25 goals conceded

2024 CPL PLAYOFF PICTURE: At a glance...

League leaders Forge FC (44 points) have clinched their place in the 2024 CPL Playoffs.

Atlético Ottawa sits in second place (39pts) and has clinched a spot in the 2024 Playoffs.

Two points from the remaining four matches will confirm a 2024 Playoff match at TD Place.

Ottawa hosts Halifax Wanderers (7th - 25 points) on Sunday.

Cavalry FC (3rd) and York United (4th) could both clinch their spots this weekend.

Cavalry hosts Vanoucver FC (6th - 26 points) while York travels to Forge.

Pacific FC (28 pts) currently occupies 5th place and a final playoff spot, two points ahead of Vancouver, three points ahead of Halifax and four points ahead of Valour FC in 8th (24 points).

Abou Sissoko and Ballou Tabla celebrate after combining for a record-breaking Atlético Ottawa goal

(Matt Zambonin / Freestyle Photography)

