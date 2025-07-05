Preview: Atlético Ottawa at York United (July 8)

July 5, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Atletico Ottawa News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Atlético Ottawa travels to York United FC for the second leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship quarter-finals on Tuesday, July 8 (KO 7pm ET, live on OneSoccer). Ottawa leads 2-1 on aggregate, having defeated York at TD Place on June 11. Head Coach Diego Mejía's side is aiming to make club history, having never qualified for the semi-finals of the competition. This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams in 2025, as York United will be hoping to get their first victory over Ottawa this season.

MATCH PREVIEW

Atlético Ottawa starts the match with a 2-1 aggregate lead over York United, having defeated their Ontario rivals at TD Place last month.

Goals: Ballou Tabla and David Rodríguez

The winner on aggregate, being the combined score between the two matches, will progress to the semi-finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship.

The 'away goals rule' (where goals scored away from home count double) is not in effect. Should the aggregate score be tied at the end of Tuesday's second leg, the match will progress to penalties.

Semi-final match-ups will be decided through a "re-draw" following the conclusion of the quarter-finals.

Ottawa is looking to make history and qualify for the semi-finals of the TELUS Canadian Championship for the first time.

Atlético is currently on a six-game unbeaten streak (all competitions), including a convincing 2-0 victory away to defending champions Cavalry FC last weekend.

Atlético have been staunch defensively as of late with Diego Mejía's side keeping four consecutive Canadian Premier League (CPL) clean sheets.

Atlético goalkeeper Nathan Ingham now has four clean sheets on the season and ranks second in saves (43) in the CPL.

The fixture will also see the CPL's top two goalscorers face off as Sam Salter (9 goals) and Julian Altobelli (7 goals) will be looking to make an impact for their respective teams.

Salter has one goal in the TELUS Canadian Championship this season, while Altobelli has two.

Record head-to-head (all-time): 4W-11D-9L; 36 goals scored, 41 goals conceded.

Atlético Ottawa returns to TD Place on Saturday, July 12, against Forge FC in the 'Superman Night' Theme Match.







Canadian Premier League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.