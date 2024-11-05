Pratt Earns MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award© at Shortstop

November 5, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - Minor League Baseball and Rawlings Sporting Goods Company, Inc. announced on Monday that Biloxi Shuckers infielder Cooper Pratt was named the 2024 MiLB Rawlings Gold Glove Award © winner at shortstop. It marks the third consecutive year a Shuckers player has won the award, with Pratt joining Jeferson Quero (2023 - C) and Jackson Chourio (2022 - OF). Pratt also becomes the fifth player in franchise history (since 2015) to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award ©.

Pratt was selected as one of nine winners of the award. The winners at each position were selected from players in the 11 full-season Minor Leagues. Each player will receive his own Rawlings Gold Glove Award, modeled after the iconic award given to Major League Baseball's top defensive players, during the 2025 season.

Pratt, a native of Senatobia, Mississippi, appeared in two games with the Shuckers in the Southern League Division Series against the Montgomery Biscuits, making two starts at shortstop. He appeared in 96 games during the regular season between Single-A Carolina and High-A Wisconsin and helped lead Wisconsin to the Midwest League Championship Series, their first appearance since 2012. Pratt handled 338 total chances, helped turn 51 double plays and finished with 203 assists, posting a .976 fielding percentage. Pratt was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 Draft by the Brewers out of Magnolia Heights High School.

