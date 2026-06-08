Powerful Sideline Moment Between Coach and Chris Rowland

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)

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A powerful postgame moment between Coach Becht and one of the league's brightest stars.

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United Football League Stories from June 8, 2026

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