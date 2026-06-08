United Football League Announces Nominees for 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The United Football League today announced the eight team nominees for the 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award.

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award recognizes the player who best exemplifies character, leadership, and service beyond the field of play. The honoree demonstrates a deep commitment to local community, serves as a positive role model, and personifies the integrity, professionalism, and purpose that define the highest standard of the UFL. Through meaningful

community engagement, leadership among teammates, and a commitment to representing the league with professionalism and purpose, the UFL Sportsman of the Year embodies what it means to be a role model both in sport and in life.

The respective team nominees include:

- P Mac Brown (LOU) - Nomination information

- S Alex Cook (BHM) - Nomination information

- LB Malik Fisher (HOU) - Nomination information

- LS Alex Matheson (ORL) - Nomination information

- RB Ellis Merriweather (DAL) - Nomination information

- OL Ryan Nelson (CLB) - Nomination information

- WR Cornell Powell (DC) - Nomination information

- OL Spencer Rolland (STL) - Nomination information

The UFL Sportsman of the Year Award was first introduced in 2025 with DE Travis Feeney of the St. Louis Battlehawks winning the inaugural award.

The winner of the 2026 UFL Sportsman of the Year Award will be announced on Friday, June 12, as part of the UFL Awards presented by Dynasty Financial Partners celebration leading into the United Bowl, which will be played on Saturday, June 13, at 3 p.m. ET on ABC at Audi Field in Washington, D.C.

Tickets for the United Bowl presented by Credit One Bank can be purchased by visiting theufl.com.







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