Power Hosting Annual Job Fair on Saturday

February 19, 2020





CHARLESTON, W.Va. - The West Virginia Power will host their annual Job Fair on Saturday, February 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park. All prospective employees ages 16 and older that are interested in applying for gameday employment opportunities are encouraged to attend this year's hiring event.

For the 2020 season, the Power has gameday job openings in the following categories: Camera Operators, Concessions, Grounds Crew, Mascot, Production, Promotions, Suite Attendants, Ticket Takers and Ushers. Please note that these positions are only required to work during each of the Power's 70 home games.

Anyone interested in applying should bring their resume and a list of their schedule availability for the 2020 season, as well as be prepared for an on-site interview during the Job Fair.

National Anthem tryouts will not be held at the Job Fair as in years past. The Power will release the details for National Anthem tryouts at a later date.

If you have further questions about the Job Fair prior to Saturday, please contact Nathan Richard via e-mail at nathan@wvpower.com, or call the Power front office at 304-344-2287.

