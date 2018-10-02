Power Announces 2019 All-Star Season Schedule

CHARLESTON, WV - The West Virginia Power, Class A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, is excited to unveil its 2019 regular season schedule. Just as they did in 2018, the Power begins their season against the Greenville Drive, this time at Flour Field in South Carolina, on Thursday, April 4, 2019, to kick off a seven-game road trip.

West Virginia's inaugural road swing takes them through Greenville, S.C., and Lexington, Ky., before the Power opens their home schedule Thursday, April 11, against the Augusta GreenJackets. West Virginia will host 14 contests in April, May and July, along with 11 in June, 15 in July and two in September.

Every team except for the Charleston RiverDogs will trek to Appalachian Power Park at least once in 2019, with Greensboro and Delmarva each making a league-high three stops in the Kanawha Valley. The Power will play the Greensboro Grasshoppers the most of any South Atlantic League team in 2019, totaling 21 match-ups split between Appalachian Power Park and First National Bank Field in North Carolina. Conversely, West Virginia will not travel to three cities in 2019: Augusta, S.C., Columbia, S.C. and Kannapolis, N.C.

Overall, the Power is slated to play 22 series against Northern Division foes and 18 sets versus Southern Division opponents. Leading the way for the opposing division is the defending champion Lexington Legends, whom West Virginia will renew their feud with 15 times in 2019 (11 at Whitaker Bank Ballpark). Regarding the rest of the Southern Division, West Virginia meets up with Greenville 12 times, Asheville 11 times, Rome eight times, Augusta seven times and Charleston and Columbia six times. Inside their own division, the Power battles Lakewood 17 times, Delmarva 13 times, Hickory nine times, Hagerstown eight times and Kannapolis seven times.

The Power is set to conclude their season at home with four games against Greensboro from August 30 to September 2.

The 2019 West Virginia Power season is highlighted by hosting the 60th Annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Appalachian Power Park.

Season tickets and 25-game mini plans for the 2019 home season are on sale now. For more information, call the Power at 304-344-BATS or visit www.wvpower.com.

