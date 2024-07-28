POSTGAME REACTION: Kristian Jack and Mitchell Tierney Break Down Forge's Big Win over the Wanderers

July 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Forge FC YouTube Video







After an important victory for Forge FC, Kristian Jack and Mitchell Tierney reacted to all the action at Tim Hortons Field

OneSoccer

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...





Canadian Premier League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.