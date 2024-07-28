Forge FC Scores Early to Cruise past HFX Wanderers FC, 3-0

July 28, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Hamilton, ON - Forge FC put the pressure on from the jump, taking a 2-0 lead before the 30th minute against HFX Wanderers FC. Kwasi Poku took the first Forge FC penalty of the season, missing the penalty but then getting the rebound to gain the 2-0 advantage. Nana Ampomah opened up his forge tally with his first goal for the club to make it 3-0. With the final score of the match being 3-0, Forge keeps a 12-point lead in the CPL standings over the Wanderers, maintaining third place in the overall league standings with 25 points through 15 games played.

CPL Match Recap

KEY POINTS:

Nana Opoku Ampomah scored his first Forge FC and CPL goal of his career

Kwasi Poku scored a brace tying him for the league lead in goals

David Choinière had 2 assists in the game

Forge FC took their first penalty of the season (missed)

Jassem Koleilat maintained a clean sheet with 2 saves (tied in third in the league)

Alexander Achinioti-Jönsson had 5 interceptions

Attendance: 6,179

Full-time stats are available at CanPL.ca.

NEXT MATCH:

Sunday, August 4 at Valour FC - Winnipeg, MB.

