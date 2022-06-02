Postgame Fireworks, Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night, and $1 Hot Dogs Headline a Weekend of Fun at Greater Nevada Field

RENO, Nev. - When the Reno Aces host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, this weekend at Greater Nevada Field, fans will have more than just exciting Pacific Coast League action to look forward to:

Friday

Fireworks Friday presented by ITS Logistics

In partnership with PyroGuys, Inc.

Pre-, during, and post-game fireworks

Home Run for Life presented by Donor Network West

Pati Hughes-Fudge, a 70-year-old horse trainer from Gardnerville, Nev., received a liver transplant in 2015. Still, rather than slowly ease into life after the transplant, she competed in the Transplant Games of America just six months after her transplant surgery. Pati will run the bases in the middle of the second inning to celebrate and to help raise awareness for organ donation.

Saturday

Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night presented by Waste Management and KOLO 8 News Now

The Aces will be wearing special SpongeBob-themed on-field uniforms that will be auctioned during the game. Proceeds of the auction will go towards Communities in Schools.

Food specials, between-inning contests, and more surprises will make for an unforgettable, family-friendly evening

Archie Toothbrush Holder Giveaway presented by KOLO 8 News Now

Limited quantities are available. Fans are encouraged to arrive early if they would like to receive a giveaway

Sunday

$1 Hot Dogs Family Sunday presented by Partnership Douglas County and 106.9 MORE FM

Cancer Survivorship Day presented by Renown and Hometown Health

An acknowledgment of cancer survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease will occur in the middle of the 4th inning, with fans able to fill out signs on the concourse to raise during the moment.

