Postgame Fireworks, Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night, and $1 Hot Dogs Headline a Weekend of Fun at Greater Nevada Field
June 2, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
RENO, Nev. - When the Reno Aces host the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, this weekend at Greater Nevada Field, fans will have more than just exciting Pacific Coast League action to look forward to:
Friday
Fireworks Friday presented by ITS Logistics
In partnership with PyroGuys, Inc.
Pre-, during, and post-game fireworks
Home Run for Life presented by Donor Network West
Pati Hughes-Fudge, a 70-year-old horse trainer from Gardnerville, Nev., received a liver transplant in 2015. Still, rather than slowly ease into life after the transplant, she competed in the Transplant Games of America just six months after her transplant surgery. Pati will run the bases in the middle of the second inning to celebrate and to help raise awareness for organ donation.
Saturday
Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night presented by Waste Management and KOLO 8 News Now
The Aces will be wearing special SpongeBob-themed on-field uniforms that will be auctioned during the game. Proceeds of the auction will go towards Communities in Schools.
Food specials, between-inning contests, and more surprises will make for an unforgettable, family-friendly evening
Archie Toothbrush Holder Giveaway presented by KOLO 8 News Now
Limited quantities are available. Fans are encouraged to arrive early if they would like to receive a giveaway
Sunday
$1 Hot Dogs Family Sunday presented by Partnership Douglas County and 106.9 MORE FM
Cancer Survivorship Day presented by Renown and Hometown Health
An acknowledgment of cancer survivors and those who have succumbed to the disease will occur in the middle of the 4th inning, with fans able to fill out signs on the concourse to raise during the moment.
Tickets are still available for the games at RenoAces.com or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from June 2, 2022
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 2, 2022 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Postgame Fireworks, Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night, and $1 Hot Dogs Headline a Weekend of Fun at Greater Nevada Field - Reno Aces
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reno Aces Stories
- Postgame Fireworks, Nickelodeon SpongeBob SquarePants Night, and $1 Hot Dogs Headline a Weekend of Fun at Greater Nevada Field
- Aces Fall Short in 6-5 Loss to Rainiers
- Henry Spins Gem in Reno's 3-2 Loss to Tacoma
- National Transplant Games Athlete and Liver Recipient to Run Bases at June 3 Reno Aces Game
- Fletcher's Four Hit Day Leads the Aces to a Series-Clinching 10-6 Win over the Dodgers