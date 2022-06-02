Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Reno (6:35 p.m. PT)

June 2, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Tacoma Rainiers (18-31) @ Reno Aces (26-24)

Thursday, June 2, 2022, 6:35 p.m. PT | Greater Nevada Field: Reno, NV

LHP Justus Sheffield vs. LHP Tyler Gilbert

RAISING KELL-NICK: Rainiers outfielder Jarred Kelenic enjoyed a red-hot 10-for-19 homestand from May 24-29, hitting safely in all five games with two home runs, six RBI, two walks and seven runs. He's raised his average to .321 (18-for-56, 4 HR, 4 2B, 1 3B) in 13 games after being optioned to Tacoma on May 13. His OPS is 1.010 (.367/.643) since. Kelenic is on a current club-best seven-game hit streak, has homered in three of four after leading off last night's game with a homer, and has an extra-base hit in four consecutive games.

J-UP AROUND: Outfielder Justin Upton, the three-time Silver Slugger Award winner and veteran of 1,828 MLB games with Arizona, Atlanta, San Diego, Detroit and Los Angeles-AL, has been assigned to Tacoma's roster. An MLB promotion is imminent for the 34-year-old, after he signed with Seattle as a free agent on May 21.

Last season, Upton's only PCL action came in Tacoma at Cheney Stadium, while on a rehab assignment with Salt Lake (LAA). In two games (July 19-20), he went 1-for-7 with a walk and solo homer to lead off the 7/19 game (off 2021 Rainiers Pitcher of The Year Logan Verrett). It was Upton's first Triple-A action since 2008 with Tucson (Arizona Dbacks); which was the current Reno Aces franchise. '08 was the final season of the Tucson Sidewinders prior to relocation.

HE'S AN O'K PLAYER: With an RBI double last night, Tacoma catcher Brian O'Keefe has reached base with either a walk or base hit in 18 of the 19 games he's played this season, after returning from a broken hamate bone on 4/27 at Las Vegas. O'Keefe is batting .333 with a 1.019 OPS (.443/.576), with two home runs, 10 extra-base hits and 12 walks since returning to action. This is his third season in the Seattle Mariners organization, a 2019 Rule 5 Draft selection (minor league phase) from the St. Louis Cardinals.

SMOOTH RIDE: On Tuesday for High-A Everett (Northwest League), RHP Juan Mercedes threw a seven-inning no-hitter (2 BB, 10 K) against Eugene (San Francisco Giants), at home at Funko Field (game two). The 5-0 win was the first no-hitter in Everett AquaSox history, in their 2,060th regular season game as a franchise. After beginning this season with Class A Modesto (1 G), Mercedes filled in on Tacoma's roster in April, making three appearances and a start (4/15 at ABQ), logging 10.0 IP in his Triple-A debut before going into Everett's rotation (5 GS).

ONES FOR THE R(OAD): The Rainiers have won seven of their last nine road games, dating to a 14-10 series finale victory at Salt Lake on May 8. Tacoma proceeded to win four of six at Sacramento from May 17-22, which included their first three-game win streak (May 19-21). The Rainiers can equal their season-best win streak tonight, after winning consecutive one-run games to open this series at Reno.

HOT START: Tacoma is 5-0 in road series openers this season, accounting for 27.8% of their win total (4/12 at ABQ, 4/26 at Las Vegas, 5/3 at Salt Lake, 5/17 at SAC and 5/31 at Reno).

COULDN'T ROLL ME A SEVEN: Despite the Rainiers winning the division by five games over second-place Reno last season, at 84-123 (.406) since 2009, the Aces are by far Tacoma's worst matchup over that span. The Rainiers have bucked the historical Reno trend recently however, and have won 14 of their last 20 games at Greater Nevada Field.

A TRIPLE-A RANKING: Of the 30 clubs at the highest level of Minor League Baseball, the Rainiers are second in stolen bases with 71 (Buffalo has 74), have hit the third-most home runs with 70 (Memphis has 83, El Paso has 76) and are one of 11 teams with at least 11 triples.

A LOT OF BASEBALL TO BE PLAYED: At 18-31, Tacoma does not have the worst record in Triple-A entering today's action: Syracuse (15-33), Louisville (17-32) and Charlotte (18-32) own the bottom three marks in the 20-team International League. Playing .367 ball, Tacoma is two wins better than a 100-loss pace, after the expansion to a 150-game Triple-A schedule.

The most recent MiLB-affiliated team to lose 100 games was the 1996 Bakersfield Blaze of the then Class A-Advanced California League, who went 39-101. Managed by Yankees great Graig Nettles, that Bakersfield club was a co-op team, meaning they received players from 11 different MLB organizations to fill out their roster over the course of the season, when such things were still allowed. The '96 Blaze lost their final 22 games of the year, still a Cal League record.

