Ports Return Home Tuesday for Action-Packed Homestand

The Ports will return home to Banner Island Ballpark Tuesday, August 24th to open a six-game series and the start of their 12 game homestand against the Inland Empire 66ers, the Low-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

The week is jam-packed with exciting events featuring multiple giveaways, including a Yacht Cap and a Sugar Skull Bobblehead, Bark in the Park, Wine Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Union/Scout Night, Fireworks, and finally highlighted by our Copa Weekend starting on Friday through Sunday as the Ports will transform into the Caballos De Stockton taking on their Copa de la Diversión counterpart, the Los Cucuys.

Caballos de Stockton: "Caballos" holds a multi-faceted and significant place in Stockton history. Horses played key roles in aiding area ranchers, but also represent the often-described "iron horse" trains that carried the first waves of immigrants to San Joaquin County and beyond. The logo's steel locomotive feel is inspired by those trains.

Copa de la Diversion: "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

Fans can purchase their tickets online at StocktonPorts.com/Tickets or call the Ports front office at 209-644-1900.

A full slate of promotional highlights are listed below:

Tuesday, August 24: Bark in the Park / Two For One Tuesday

Ports vs. 66ers | 7:05 pm | 6:05 pm gates

Fans can bring their dog to the ballpark for Bark in the Park presented by Barkley's Bag and enjoy the ballgame. Stay after the conclusion of the game where dogs can run the bases. It's also Two for One Tuesday. Get two MVP seats for the price of one with deals like two for one souvenir sodas and two for one popcorn.

Wednesday, August 25: Wine Wednesday / Silver Slugger Night

Ports vs. 66ers | 7:05 pm | 6:05 pm gates

Join us for Silver Slugger Night presented by JAR Insurance and T-Mobile. Kick back, relax, and enjoy a $6 glass of either Barreled Chardonnay or District 1 courtesy of Consumnes River Farms.

Thursday, August 26: Yacht Cap Giveaway / Thirsty Thursday / College Night

Ports vs. 66ers | 7:05 pm | 6:05 pm gates

The first 500 fans will receive a yacht cap courtesy of the Port of Stockton. Plus, it's another Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy $1 Bud Light. Want to skip the line? Join the Mug Club for only $40 and receive tickets to all remaining Thursday home games and a fast pass to a designated dollar beer line. School's back and college students, this one's for you. Bring your college ID to the box office and receive an $8 Field Box ticket.

Friday, August 27: Copa Weekend | Sugar Skull Bobblehead | Union Night | Scout Night

Caballos vs. Cucuys | 7:05 pm | 6:05 pm gates

It's the start of Copa weekend and we're kicking it off right where the first 1,000 fans in attendance walk away with a sugar skull bobblehead presented by LiUNA Local 73 and T-Mobile. The Ports will also be hosting a Scout Night / Union Night honoring scouts with a pre-game parade and union workers with a pre-game recognition as well. Scouts will have the chance to stay after the game for a movie and sleepover at Banner Island Ballpark ($11 ticket or $16 for ticket, movie and sleepover). The pre-game game festivities continue with a mariachi band appearance and Happy Hour from 6:30-7:30 pm- 1/2 half drinks. Don't forget to purchase tickets at guest services for Splash 4 Cash post-game.

Saturday, August 28: Copa Weekend | Fireworks

Caballos vs. Cucuys | 7:05 pm | 5:50 pm gates

Copa Weekend continues at Banner Island Ballpark Saturday night with a Folklorico dance group providing pre-game entertainment. Fans can stay after the game to enjoy post-game fireworks presented by Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort. Splash 4 Cash will be before the fireworks where fans can purchase tickets at guest services.

Sunday, August 29: Copa Weekend | Family Funday | Military Sunday

Caballos vs. Cucuys | 6:05 pm | 5:05 pm gates

It's the final day of Copa Weekend and our Family Funday presented by Amy L. Scriven, DDS. Bring the whole family out and enjoy Family Funday where kids can run the bases after the conclusion of the game. Active military and veterans can bring their military ID to the box office and receive an $8 Field Box Ticket.

