Ports Promote Bowling, Johnson and Olson Ahead of 2020 Season

The Stockton Ports have promoted three front office members ahead of the 2020 season.

Gary Olson and Luke Johnson will now serve as the team's Assistant General Managers, with Christine Bowling assuming the role of Director of Ticket Operations.

"We're really excited as an organization to promote Gary, Luke and Christine ahead of the 2020 season," Ports President Pat Filippone said. "All three have played an essential role in our front office and will continue to lead us through a successful season highlighted by the 2020 California League All-Star Game at Banner Island Ballpark on June 23."

Olson previously served as the Corporate Sales Director for the Ports and is currently in his third year working for the 7th Inning Stretch Organization. While Johnson worked as the Ports Director of Operations & Events and has spent five seasons with the organization.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to grow and take the next step with the Ports," Olson said. "My first two years with 7th Inning Stretch have been incredible, and I look forward to a successful 2020 season."

"This is a very exciting time for me and the Ports," Johnson said. "I cannot wait to share all the new things in store for the 2020 season and I look forward to delivering a great family-friendly experience at Banner Island Ballpark all season."

Bowling joined the Ports in the fall of 2018 as the team's Box Office Manager and is entering her sixth season in Minor League Baseball. She graduated from Heidelberg University with a degree in Business and Sports Management, and also played softball.

"I'm thrilled to see what the front office accomplishes as a team this season," Bowling said. "I'm grateful for the opportunities this organization has given me and I'll use those to make Banner Island Ballpark the most affordable family entertainment in the Central Valley."

In his free time, Olson enjoys being outdoors, perfecting the craft of cooking and spending time with his wife Jessa and dog Heisman.

When not at Banner Island Ballpark, Johnson enjoys going to local breweries, the beach, other ballparks and golfing.

Bowling enjoys hiking, Dunkin' Doughnuts iced coffee and road trips to Phoenix.

The Ports begin play on April 17 against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes at Banner Island Ballpark. Season tickets and mini-plans are available for purchase online at www.stocktonports.com, or on the phone at 209-644-1900.

