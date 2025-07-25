Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

July 25, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video







Despite playing down a man for more than an hour, Portland Hearts of Pine tallies 2-2 draw against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in Group 4 pair's final USL Jägermeister Cup contest of season, as Portland substitutes Titus Washington, Ollie Wright each record goal and assist, Pittsburgh's Bertin Jacquesson registers four-minute brace; Hearts claim extra point at Fitzpatrick Stadium through 5-4 penalty kick shootout victory.







