Portland Hearts of Pine vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights
Published on August 30, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Portland Hearts of Pine YouTube Video
Goals from Masashi Wada, Sean Vinberg, Jay Tee Kamara and Ollie Wright powered Portland Hearts of Pine to a 4-2 win over the Charlotte Independence at Fitzpatrick Stadium, extending the hosts' unbeaten streak at home to four games while the Independence remain winless on the road through six.
Check out the Portland Hearts of Pine Statistics
