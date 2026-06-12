Portland Cascade Secure First Win with Record 12-Run Inning

Published on June 11, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Portland Cascade News Release







The Portland Cascade went on a scoring spree in the top of the second inning on Thursday that the league has never seen before. They put up a 12-spot in the final game of the series against the Carolina Blaze, setting a new Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) record.

The previous record was held by the Texas Volts, who put up seven runs in the bottom of the 4th inning on July 11, 2025, against the Blaze.

Here's how it happened:

Kendra Falby put the first run on the board with a base hit up the middle after Kennedy Powell reached on a single and Sis Bates walked. Korbe Otis kept the line moving, putting the ball in play to score Bates.

The Blaze intentionally walked Megan Grant to face Tori Vidales, who made the Cascade pay with a two-run double to left center.

Another free base brought Sydney Stewart aboard, then Kenleigh Cahalan tacked on a run, knocking a single to center field. The Cascade rolled over to the top of the order, and Powell continued the production with her second single of the day. Bates was hit by a pitch that forced a run home.

Falby had repeat success too with another RBI, which loaded the bases for Otis, who, in a 2-1 count, blasted a homer off the scoreboard for the first grand slam in Cascade history for the final runs of the inning.

The Cascade defeated the Blaze in a 12-4 five-inning victory. Rookie Kenzie Brown picked up her first professional win in the circle.

They now head to Utah to face the defending Champion Talons on Saturday, June 13, at 1 p.m. PT at Dumke Family Softball Stadium.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from June 11, 2026

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