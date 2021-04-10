Port Huron Shuts out Elmira In Series Finale, 3-0

The Enforcers saw their four-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Prowlers by a 5-3 score just a night ago. Port Huron was mathematically eliminated from playoff contention with the 8-6 Elmira win in Thursday's game, but they viewed these last two games on their home ice as a chance to avenge the lost out Hilliard Cup and sour the Elmira dressing room swing. Both teams were all set up and ready to rock in closing out the four-in-four and the season series.

A puck was wedged away in the defensive end from Elmira by Bryan Parsons, who guided it ahead to Dalton Jay. Jay raced in all alone on Troy Passingham and was denied via the blocker, but the rebound trickled out to Matt Graham as he blazed it in to make the score 1-0 in favor of Port Huron just 1:17 in to the game. Despite a couple of strong pushes from the Enforcers, they couldn't convert and took the one-goal deficit to the room after twenty.

The teams traded chances back and forth in the middle period, but neither side could capitalize and light the lamp leading a Prowlers 1-0 advantage to the board heading to the third and final frame.

Port Huron wasn't content at holding a narrow lead, adding an insurance goal to the sheet midway through the third period. Justin Portillo shanked one to Michael Moran who waited on the doorstep and took his sweet team prior to depositing it past Passingham to double the lead, 2-0, with just over eleven minutes of action remaining. The Prowlers added yet another five minutes later when Matt Graham saucered one to Dalton Jay. Jay hauled it in and sent one to the back of the goal, putting the Port Huron lead at now 3-0 with 7:18 left to play. Elmira pushed hard in the latter stages, but couldn't muster any offense as Kurt Gutting grabbed his first shutout of the season stopping 34 of 34.

Troy Passingham turned away 39 of 42 shots in the losing affair.

Elmira returns home for a three-game series against the rival Carolina Thunderbirds to close out the regular season beginning Friday, April 16th at 7:05pm. Stop on down to the First Arena box office or call (607) 734-PUCk to grab your tickets now.

