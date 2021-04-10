Enforcers Drop Tough Road Game, 6-3

The Enforcers came into Friday night's game carrying a four game win streak and a Hilliard Cup victory on the season as they matched up with the Port Huron Prowlers. The Enforcers are still looking to claim a berth in the finals of the Ignite Cup.

The first period started off strong for Elmira as Alexis Girard took a pass from JT Walters and hammered it past Kurt Gutting just 1:06 into the game. From there however it became Port Huron's game as in a 7 minute stretch Matt Graham, Thomas Munichiello, and Alex Johnson all were able to find paths past Joe Young. Matt Graham picked up a bouncing rebound and threw it towards the net in a bid Young was unable to find to tie up the game. Munichiello circled the zone cut right through the slot virtually unopposed and managed to sneak the puck through Young's legs to make it 2-1. Dalton Jay threw a pass right into the slot and found Alex Johnson who fired one over Young's shoulder to make it 3-1.

The Prowlers didn't let up in the second period as Yianni Liarakos and Graham found the back of the net again. Liarakos came in on a two on one with Munichiello and fired one past Young for a 4-1 lead. Portillo set up Graham with a cross crease pass to make it 5-1 and that sent Joe to the bench as Troy Passingham came in in relief. That sparked the Enforcers as Steve Leonard was finally able to put a puck past Gutting to cut the lead to 5-2.

The final period saw a lot of physicality including an injury to Jonny Ruiz. Carter Shinkaruk also found the back of the net after taking a pass from JT Walters and cutting the deficit to 5-3. The Enforcers pulled Passingham for the extra attacker, but on a misplay at the point Dalton Jay went streaking and buried it in the empty net for a 6-3 final.

Passingham stopped 16 of 16 while Young stopped 15 of 20 earning the loss.

The Enforcers will be back in action tomorrow night against the Prowlers at 7:30 pm in the final matchup of the season series. You can catch all the action on Youtube and Mixlr.

