Popular Weekly Promotions Return for South Bend Cubs Games in 2023

SOUTH BEND, IN - As the clock counts down to the start of the 2023 season, South Bend Cubs fans can start planning their ballpark outings with the release of the weekly promotional schedule. The schedule features 66 home games that will be filled with fun and excitement for everyone. Game dates and times were announced back in October and available here. Fan staples like fireworks and giveaways are back, as is Spin to Win which won the Golden Bobblehead Award for Minor League Baseball's best promotion.

Tail Waggin' Tuesday brings the bark back to Four Winds Field. Fans can bring their dog to the park and enjoy the game with their furry friend. Owners must sign a waiver prior to entry. Tuesdays are also for Triple Plays. The Triple Play Tuesday package, presented by Kayem Foods includes a game ticket, jumbo hot dog, and 24 oz. fountain soda, all for just $13 if you purchase in advance or $14 on the day of the game. Both Tuesday promotions excludes April 11 and July 4.

On select Wednesdays, fans can pick up a special giveaway item while supplies last. Items and dates will be announced in the coming weeks. Wednesdays will also feature a couple of day baseball games. On May 3 and May 24, area schools will be invited out for Education Day with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 a.m. On July 19, weekday afternoon baseball returns with a special Camp Day. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

Come to Four Winds Field thirsty on Thursdays. Enjoy 16 oz. domestic draft beer and 24 oz. fountain sodas for just $2 all game long on Thirsty Thursday presented by Budweiser, Pepsi, and Real Rock 103.9 The Bear.

We light up the skies every Friday night with Fantastic Friday Fireworks presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU-TV, and Sunny 101.5. All 11 Friday home games will showcase the best fireworks show in the region with additional post-game displays on April 11, May 28, June 7, July 4, and September 9.

Minor League Baseball's best promotion returns on Saturdays this season. On Spin to Win Saturday, nine lucky contestants could win a 50" Smart TV, Martin's Super Market gift card, Visa gift card, Apple iPad, or new for 2023... $500 CASH by spinning our wheel of prizes between innings. Fans can register by scanning the QR code at Gates A, B or D, or register at Guest Services. Must be 18 years old or older to enter and must be present to win. Spin to Win Saturday is presented by Indiana 811, Real Rock 103.9 the Bear, and WSBT-TV.

It's fun for the whole family on Sunday FUNday! Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players and play catch on the field before the game. Select Sundays will also have a special giveaway including a replica 2022 championship ring on Sunday, April 30. Gates open at 12:00 p.m. on Sundays (excluding May 28). Sunday FUNday is presented by ABC-57 and B100.

The complete theme night and giveaway schedule will be released in the coming weeks. The South Bend Cubs open the 2023 season on the road April 7 through April 9 but return to Four Winds Field on April 11 for Opening Night against the Beloit Sky Carp. Single game tickets go on sale March 8, but a number of ticket packages are available now. Call the Four Winds Field Box Office at (574) 235-9988 for details.

