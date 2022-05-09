PK Morris Named Northwest League Player of the Week

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has recognized Vancouver Canadians first baseman PK Morris as the Northwest League Player of the Week for May 2 to May 8. He is the first C's hitter to earn the honor and the third Canadians player to be highlighted at the top of their position, joining pitchers Chad Dallas and Trent Palmer as league award winners for the Canadians this season.

Morris was the engine in Vancouver's offense last week in their series split with Everett. He went 9-for-20 (.450) with two home runs, three doubles, four runs scored, seven RBI and five walks in six games played. The Tampa, FL native logged multiple hits in four showings, including the first two-homer day by a Canadian this season on May 6 that was capped by a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth.

"That last at-bat I was just looking for a heater out over the plate and lucky enough I got one and was able to put a good swing on it," Morris said after his game-winning blast. "I tried not to think about [my earlier homer] but the thoughts pop into your head, I'm human. I was just glad I was able to come up big for the team."

As of this writing, Morris is among Northwest League leaders in average (.289, 10), home runs (3, T-9), RBI (20, 2), on-base percentage (.387, 5), slugging (.526, 3), OPS (.913, 3), hits (22, T-10), doubles (7, T-3), extra-base hits (11, T-2) and total bases (39, 7).

Morris, 23, was Toronto's 14th-round pick (429th overall) in 2017 out of Steinbrenner High School. He has steadily risen through the Blue Jays minor league ranks and hit .240 across two levels in his first full pro season last year. Morris slashed .251/.407/.412/.819 with nine homers, 21 doubles, two triples, 58 runs scored and 57 RBI in 100 games with Single-A Dunedin before he was promoted to Vancouver for the last week of the season.

PK and the rest of the Canadians are in Eugene for a six-game series with the Emeralds (Giants) this week beginning Monday night at 7:35 p.m. and continuing with evening games on Thursday, Friday, a 5:05 p.m. doubleheader on Saturday and the series finale on Sunday at 6:05 p.m. Coverage can be found on CanadiansBaseball.com, the Sportsnet Radio Network and MiLB.TV.

The Canadians return home May 17-22 for a six-game set against the Tri-City (Angels). Tuesday through Thursday games begin at 7:05 p.m. while games Friday through Sunday start at 1:05 p.m. Tickets are available by visiting the box office, calling 604-872-5232 or logging on to CanadiansBaseball.com.

Northwest League Stories from May 9, 2022

