Dust Devils Homestand Preview

The Dust Devils are back home this week for a six game series against the Everett AquaSox, the Seattle Mariners High-A Affiliate. Join us each day for a week of fun filled promotions!

Tue. May 10th - COCA COLA TUESDAY: We get the week started with Coca Cola Tuesday! 21oz Coca Cola products will be available for just $2 all game long! Gates open at 5:30, with first pitch at 6:30.

Wed. May 11th - MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS NIGHT: Join the Dust Devils and The Recovery and Wellness Center of Eastern Washington as we celebrate Mental Health Awareness Night, and shine a light on a disease that impacts nearly one in five Americans. Fans are encouraged to wear lime green to show support.

Thur. May 12th - DOLLAR IN YOUR DOG: It's Dollar in your Dog Night thanks to Big 5 Sporting Goods. Lucky fans will win CASH MONEY throughout the night when they find a Big 5 voucher wrapped with their hot dog! It's also the second appearance of the Viñeros de Tri-City, when the Dust Devils will don alternate uniforms as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversion.

Friday. May 13th - FAMILY FEAST NIGHT & SCHOOL NIGHT: Bring out the fam for Friday Family Feast Night and School Night, thanks to Pahlisch Homes. You can grab a $2 hot dog, or $1 ice cream sandwich, bag of chips, and 12oz Coca-Cola products all night long!

Sat. May 14th - POST GAME FIREWORKS: Saturday night we'll put a cherry on the evening with our thrilling Post Game Fireworks Show presented by Desert Food Mart!

Sun. May 15th - RED OUT THE PARK: Join us on Sunday afternoon as we wrap up the series with a 1:30 matinee. We'll be celebrating Red Out the Park! Fans wearing red will receive a raffle ticket, and fans in Angels gear will receive two! Prizes will be handed out all game long. Gates open at 12:30, with first pitch at 1:30.

