Pittsburgh Riveters Announced as Name of City's New Women's Soccer Team

September 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh's newest addition to the sports scene, its USL W League team, has been officially named the Pittsburgh Riveters. Donning the city's iconic black and yellow colors, the team revealed its name and logo today during a virtual unveiling, marking the beginning of an exciting new era for women's soccer in the Steel City.

Chosen through a community-wide "Name the Team" poll, the Riveters emerged with a clear majority out of multiple fan-submitted options, capturing 53 percent of nearly 10,000 votes cast. The name pays homage to Pittsburgh's proud industrial heritage, while the team's bold logo incorporates the iconic image of Rosie the Riveter, a symbol of strength, resilience, and female empowerment dating back to World War II.

The popular image of Rosie the Riveter first gained recognition in a 1943 poster with the slogan "We Can Do It," created by J. Howard Miller, a Pittsburgh-area native, for Westinghouse Electric & Manufacturing Company. Originally designed to boost worker morale during wartime, Rosie has since evolved into a lasting emblem of women's contributions to the workforce and society at large, appearing on magazine covers, postage stamps and across popular culture. She remains a timeless symbol of empowerment, and the Pittsburgh Riveters Soccer Club proudly embodies her spirit on the soccer field.

"Rosie the Riveter is more than just an image from our past, she's a symbol of what we believe in as an organization," said Jeff Garner, President of Pittsburgh Riveters SC and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. "The resilience, unity, and courage she represents are the same traits we want our players and fans to embrace as we embark on this new chapter for Pittsburgh sports. This team is not only honoring history but also creating its own path for future generations."

Set to begin play in the 2025 USL W League season beginning in May, the Riveters will play their home matches at Highmark Stadium. The senior-level First Team will serve as a vital stepping stone for young women aspiring to reach the highest levels of soccer, domestically and internationally.

"We're already hard at work building the inaugural Riveters' team and are very excited about the level of talent we'll be able to showcase on the field next summer," said Dan Visser, Sporting Director of the Riveters and Riverhounds. "We're confident this special group of women will not only give fans something to cheer about, but also inspire the next generation of young girls in Western Pennsylvania and beyond."

With preparations well under way for the 2025 season, more details regarding the coaching staff, tryouts, schedule, and ticketing will be announced in the coming months. Season ticket deposits for the inaugural Riveters season can be placed online, and fans can stay connected by visiting www.riveterssc.com and following @RivetersSC on Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 18, 2024

Pittsburgh Riveters Announced as Name of City's New Women's Soccer Team - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.