El Paso Locomotive FC Unveil Vaquero Kit
September 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC has unveiled a new specialty fourth jersey dubbed the "Vaquero Kit" ahead of its home match this Saturday, September 21 vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Southwest University Park!
The Vaquero Kit pays homage to the Western and Latino culture of the Borderplex region with the design resembling that of a traditional Mexican cowboy shirt.
The Vaquero Kit is now available for auction with proceeds benefitting the Texas Tech Health El Paso Fox Cancer Center Patient Fund. Fans can place their bids by texting "BID" to 915-600-6677 before the auction closes at 9 pm on Saturday, September 21.
Tickets for El Paso's match on Saturday are available now at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.
