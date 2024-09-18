El Paso Locomotive FC Unveil Vaquero Kit

September 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC has unveiled a new specialty fourth jersey dubbed the "Vaquero Kit" ahead of its home match this Saturday, September 21 vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Southwest University Park!

The Vaquero Kit pays homage to the Western and Latino culture of the Borderplex region with the design resembling that of a traditional Mexican cowboy shirt.

The Vaquero Kit is now available for auction with proceeds benefitting the Texas Tech Health El Paso Fox Cancer Center Patient Fund. Fans can place their bids by texting "BID" to 915-600-6677 before the auction closes at 9 pm on Saturday, September 21.

Tickets for El Paso's match on Saturday are available now at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.