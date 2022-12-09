Pittsburgh Native, RHP Jake Pilarski Headed to Dodgers Organization

Washington Wild Things pitcher Jake Pilarski

Washington Wild Things pitcher Jake Pilarski

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced that right hander Jake Pilarski, a Pittsburgh native who spent 2022 with the Wild Things, has had his contract purchased by the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Pilarski becomes the 46th player in club history to have his contract picked up by an affiliated organization.

Pilarski made 23 appearances this past season and logged 27.2 innings with 28 strikeouts. Of the 23 appearances, 14 were scoreless outings. It was Pilarski's second season in the Frontier League after he spent 2021 with the Lake Erie Crushers before a trade brought him to Washington. He made 15 appearances, 14 of which were starts, in 2021 and fanned 66 in 66 innings.

During the offseason leading up to the 2022 campaign he added velocity and, stylistically, became much more a power pitcher, which translated to an uptick in velocity on the radar guns once he returned from an early-season injury that caused him to miss the first few weeks this past summer.

"We are very happy for Jake. He is another in a long line of players that have come to Washington and succeeded in getting an opportunity to move on to a major league organization," said manager Tom Vaeth. "We take great pride in being an organization that is known for moving players back. We know the more players we move for an opportunity the more new players will want to come here to get their shot with MLB."

Vaeth continued, "we wish Jake continued success as he takes the next step in his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers."

Pilarski pitched four seasons at Virginia Wesleyan and went 22-6 with the program. That included an 11-0 season in 2018 that spanned 16 appearances (12 starts). He posted a 2.15 ERA and two shutouts in 92 innings with 80 strikeouts. Pilarski only allowed 68 hits that season. After his time at Virginia Wesleyan, the righty moved to The Citadel and pitched in 2021 there. He made 21 appearances and totaled 87 innings and 93 strikeouts.

The Pittsburgh native was a three-time first-team All-Conference player at Fox Chapel High School with recognition coming as an outfielder, a designated hitter and as a pitcher.

"I want to say thank you to everyone in the Wild Things organization from top to bottom," said Pilarski. "Thank you to the fans that came out and made playing in Washington a thrilling and exciting experience. I will miss playing in my backyard at nights but I'm excited for this opportunity at the next level."

Pilarski is the second Wild Thing to have his contract picked up by the Dodgers' organization, joining Zac Grotz (2016). Grotz was with the Dodgers before playing a season in the Atlantic League. He got picked up by the Mets organization before heading to the Seattle system, the team with which he eventually became the fourth former Wild Thing to make his Major League debut.

