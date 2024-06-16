Pitching Comes Through Early for Elotes, Bats Back up Win in Late Innings

June 16, 2024 - Prospect League (Prospect)

Clinton LumberKings News Release









Clinton Elotes' Ean DiPasquale on the mound

() Clinton Elotes' Ean DiPasquale on the mound()

CLINTON, Iowa - The Clinton Elotes (10-5) edged out a 5-4 victory against the Burlington Bees (4-11) on Sunday afternoon at NelsonCorp Field.

A two-hour and 45-minute rain delay halted the ballgame between the second and third innings. The Elotes showcased a balanced offensive performance, tallying 13 hits. Clinton's pitching staff threw seven and one-thirds innings of no-hit baseball before the Bees tallied a four-run inning in the eighth inning.

Rayth Petersen led the charge, going 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI, while RJ Ruais added two hits and two RBIs. Ben Swails also had a notable game, hitting a double and driving in a run. Despite committing an error, the Elotes' fielding was solid overall, supporting their pitchers effectively.

On the mound, Clinton's pitching staff delivered a strong performance. Jimmy Burke started the game with two hitless innings, followed by Ean DiPasquale, who pitched four hitless innings and struck out seven. Jai Jensen and Sam Lavin took over in the later innings, with Lavin ultimately securing the win despite allowing the Bees to tie the game in the eighth inning. Lavin's resilience in the ninth inning kept the Bees from scoring further, sealing the win for Clinton.

The Burlington Bees struggled offensively for most of the game, managing only two hits. Kinnick Pusteoska provided a spark in the eighth inning with a two-run home run, and Reese Moore added an RBI single. The Bees tied the game in the eighth with a patient approach at the plate, drawing walks and capitalizing on errors. However, their efforts fell short as the Elotes' Swails doubled in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth, ultimately deciding the game.

Pitching for the Bees, Jacob Sjuts started strong with two scoreless innings, but the bullpen couldn't hold off the Elotes' persistent offense. Michael Schaul allowed three runs in his three innings of work, and Chase Golden, despite taking the loss, kept the game within reach. David Theriot, Jr. closed the game for Burlington, but their late-inning rally wasn't enough to overcome Clinton's lead.

The LumberKings will return to action on Monday, June 16 as they welcome the Lucky Horseshoes First pitch is set for 2:00 p.m. Catch all the action on PLTV or 100.3 WCCI-FM.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Prospect League message board...





Prospect League Stories from June 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.