Pitcher's Duel Sends Threshers Home with Loss

September 10, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







LAKELAND, FL - Three pitchers from the Clearwater Threshers (64-63, 0-1) combined to allow three hits, but the Lakeland Flying Tigers (80-50, 1-0) allowed one as they took down the Threshers 2-1 in game one of the Florida State League Division Series on Tuesday night at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. The Threshers look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they return home for the second game of the playoffs.

The game remained scoreless until the fourth inning when a two-out double put Lakeland ahead by one run. Carson DeMartini walked to lead off the top of the fifth inning and moved to third on a single by Joel Dragoo. With a full count on him, Carter Mathison hit a sacrifice fly to center field, plating DeMartini from third to tie the game.

Lakeland hit with another sacrifice fly in the home half of the fifth to retake the lead at 2-1. Both teams combined for one hit after the fifth inning, with Lakeland closing out a 2-1 win to take the playoff opener.

Sam Highfill allowed one run on two hits with one walk and two strikeouts in 4.0 innings of a no-decision. Reese Dutton allowed one unearned run in 3.2 innings on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts. Jonh Henriquez got the final out of the eighth inning on the only pitch he threw.

Mathison's fifth-inning sacrifice fly was his first RBI as a professional...Highfill and Dutton each threw over 3.0 innings for the first time in their pro careers in their playoff debuts...Dutton has not allowed an earned run in his first 9.2 innings as a pro...Dragoo singled for the Threshers' only hit...No Thresher reached base more than once in the loss...The Threshers return home for game two of the FSL Division Series against the Lakeland Flying Tigers...First pitch will be at 6:30 PM EST on Thursday, September 12...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

