Pit Spitters Take Division Crown, off to Championship Game

Traverse City, MI - The Pit Spitters dream first season continued Wednesday night as they downed the Great Lakes West champions Madison Mallards 3-2 to claim their first Great Lakes Division title. It is the latest accomplishment for the rookie franchise, after tying the league record for regular season wins and setting the league record for longest win streak. They will host the Eau Claire Express in the Northwoods League Championship game on Friday.

The Pit Spitters did all their scoring in the early going. In the first inning, Hudson Byorick (JR Wofford) lead off with a walk and would come around to score on a Michael Slaten (JR Benedictine) RBI single. In the second frame, Riley Bertram (FR Michigan) would plate Nick Powell (SO Ball State) and Adam Proctor (SO Michigan State,) taking the lead to 3-0.

From there, it was down to the Pit Spitters league leading pitching staff. Kyle Jones (FR Toledo) started on the bump and threw three scoreless innings. He was followed by Pat Hohlfeld (SO Jefferson) who gave up no runs on four hits over 3.2 innings.

With two down in the top of the eighth inning, the Mallards put up their largest rally of the game. After the first two batters were retired, they recorded a single and three straight walks to plate one run and leave the bases loaded. At that point, Mallards shortstop Jordan Stephens took a Joe Pace (JR Michigan) fastball up the middle for a single, scoring the second run of the inning. Pit Spitters centerfielder Jake Wilson (JR Bowling Green) collected the single and fired a strike to Adam Proctor behind the plate to cut down Justice Bigbie, attempting to score the game's tying run.

Pace would record the last four outs of the game, notching his first save of the postseason. The win goes to Pat Hohlfeld, taking his postseason record to 1-0. As a team, the Pit Spitters allowed the Mallards just two runs on eight hits, despite the Madison club coming into play averaging nearly six runs per game and a .294 batting average as a team on the season

The Pit Spitters return to action Friday, August 16, against the Great Plains Division champions Eau Claire Express, in the one-game, winner-take-all, League Championship round. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

