Express Win Great Plains Championship

Eau Claire, WI - The Eau Claire Express (3-0) one hit the Willmar Stingers (2-1) to win the Great Plains Championship Title. Eau Claire's pitching was dominant in the 2-0 victory.

Scoring opened up in the bottom of the 4th inning when the Express plated a run. Zach Gilles (Central Michigan) lead off with a walk and advanced to third base on a Matt Bottcher (Illinois-Chicago) single. Gilles showed his lighting speed and raced home on a wild pitch to give Eau Claire a 1-0 lead.

Eau Claire added one more in the 6th inning. With two outs in the inning, Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) started things with a single. Brandon Dieter (Stanford) followed with a double to put both runners in scoring position. Connor Laspina (Flagler) came up with an RBI single to score Marinconz and put Eau Claire up 2-0.

Pitching was terrific for the Express. Andrew Tri (St. Thomas) started and tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, recording five strikeouts. Jack Brown (Minnesota-State) earned the win after throwing 4.0 innings of relief. Brown didn't allow a run and gave up just one hit and one walk. Peyton Sherlin (Dallas Baptist) got the save after 2.0 scoreless innings to end the game and secure the victory.

Your Eau Claire Express claimed the Great Plains Championship and will now advance to the Northwoods League Summer Collegiate World Series to face the Traverse City Pit Spitters on Friday in Traverse City! Stay tuned to the Express website and social media for more updates regarding the championship game.

