Pit Spitters Release 2022 Roster

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters have compiled their roster for the 2022 season, highlighted by nine returners from the 2021 Northwoods League Championship team.

"I'm really excited to have the returners we do from our 2021 championship team. They helped reach the pinnacle of this league and they understand the culture," said Field Manager Josh Rebandt. "Fans can expect to have a similar product on the field again this year-high energy, talented individuals developing themselves for their upcoming college seasons and future professional baseball opportunities. In addition to the returners, we have new faces and names who are excited to be a part of our organization, experience the Traverse City area, and play in front of the best fans in the Northwoods League."

Headlining this year's Pit Spitters team will be returners OF Trey Truitt (NC State), RHP Morgan Lunceford (San Diego), and SS Camden Traficante (Stetson).

Also returning to the Pit Spitters this season will be:

RHP Anthony Ramirez (Cal State Stanislaus)

RHP O'Kelly McWilliams (Wofford)

RHP Joe Horozko (Wittenberg)

LHP Jeremy Neff (Richmond)

RHP Coby Greiner (Carl Albert State JC)

C Colin Summerhill (Troy)

The roster will have a regional feel as there are three players from universities in Michigan including two from the University of Michigan

LHP Avery Goldensoph (Michigan)

SS / 2B Cody Hultink (Michigan)

LHP Derek Clark (Northwood)

There will be players from around the country coming to Traverse City including several from Power 5 conferences including:

RHP Easton Johnson (Creighton)

IF Sam Tackett (Virginia Tech)

SS Aerial Garcia (University of Miami)

OF Brendan Summerhill (Arizona)

Rounding out the pitching staff will be:

RHP Jake Michel (Richmond)

RHP Duncan Lutz (Georgia State)

RHP Aaron Forrest (Doane)

RHP Chris Whelton (Belmont)

RHP Blake Ignaciak (Palomar College)

RHP Jake Buxton (Cal Poly)

The Pit Spitters outfield will be full of speed as joining Truitt and Brendan Summerhill will be Marshall Toole (Wofford), Christian Beal (Richmond) and Brennan Dorighi (Wofford).

Colin Summerhill will be joined by two other catchers: Dallas Duarte (Hawaii) and Jake Smallwood (Montevallo).

Rounding out the infield will be Alec Atkinson (Yale), and Hunter Tabb (Southern).

"Josh has built an amazing culture with our teams, and it shows and more and more talented players from across the country are wanting to play in Traverse City," said Pit Spitters General Manager, Mickey Graham. "With the mix of returning players, strong pitching, and speed, this roster looks to make a name for itself and defend the title this summer. We are eager to have the team hit the field and welcome the Northern Michigan community to Turtle Creek Stadium this summer!"

In their three seasons, the Pit Spitters have won the Northwoods League Champions in the two full regularly scheduled baseball seasons in 2019 and 2021. In 2020, the Northwoods League divided up into regional pods with each team playing a limited schedule.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. A full 2022 schedule can be downloaded here.

Tickets for home games are now on sale and can be purchased at PitSpitters.com.

