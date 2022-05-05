Woodchucks Strengthen their Bullpen and Fielding in 3 Player Signing

May 5, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks add bullpen depth by signing RHP Michael Conte from Central Michigan, While also adding fellow Chippewa INF Robert Morgan IV. Rounding off this signing the Woodchucks also added the Evansville stand out OF Mark Shallenberger.

OF - Mark Shallenberger | 6'2" | Jr. | - University of Evansville

Mark is a three-year starter for the Purple Aces, his freshman year Mark hit .241 from the plate with 4 RBIs and 4 doubles in their shortened 16 game season. In his sophomore season, Mark had an AVG of .258 with 5 home runs while starting 46 of their 43 games. This season at Evansville Mark is hitting .373 from the plate, with 9 home runs, and 46 RBIs off of 60 hits.

INF - Robert Morgan IV | 6'4" | Fr. | Central Michigan University

Robert played high school ball at Groveport Madison High School in Groveport Ohio, while there he was named to the First Team All-Ohio Capital Conference team, was a four-year letter winner, and played summer ball with the Bo Jackson Elite Team. This season for the Chippewas Robby has started 38 out of their 40 games with 30 hits, 36 runs, 5 homers, and 9 doubles.

RHP - Michael Conte | 6'3" | Fr. | Central Michigan University

While in high school where he played for Walnut Hills in Cincinnati Ohio, Michael was the 40th best player in his state per Perfect Game. Since leaving Walnut Hills Michael has pitched 7.1 innings for Central Michigan, in a three-game stretch against North Carolina A&T, Iowa and Ohio Michael pitched 2.1 innings giving up zero hits.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 5, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.