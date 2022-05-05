Rafters Announce Hope on the Diamond

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters continue the tradition of giving back to the local community and announce the 2022 Hope on the Diamond event at Witter Field. The event will take place on Fri., June 3 and will showcase the Third Annual Community Drive-Thru followed by a live concert featuring Cade Thompson and three-time Grammy Award winner, Michael W. Smith.

The Third Annual Community Drive-Thru will kick off the full-day event in the Witter Field parking lot off of Lincoln Street. The event will run from 1:00pm to 3:30pm. Local businesses from the Central Wisconsin community will hand out coupons, promotional materials and other goodies to everyone who drives through the event. The Rafters, in partnership with Thrivent Financial, encourage all guests to bring non-perishable food items to donate to SWEPS/FOCUS.

In an effort to "can" hunger, Thrivent Financial will donate $3 up to $3,000 for every non-perishable item donated to Feeding America. Each family that brings a donation will also receive a free Live Generously t-shirt, t-shirts will be limited to one per car. If you donate three items or more, each member of your car will receive a coupon for a free fountain soda to be redeemed at the concert to follow courtesy of Thrivent Financial.

As if the Drive-Thru was not exciting enough, the event will be followed by a Christian Concert held on Witter Field with live performances from Cade Thompson and Michael W. Smith. Gates will open at 6:00pm for the 7:00pm concert with a special opportunity to attend a VIP meet and greet with Smith at 5:30pm.

The Rafters Kid Zone will be open to all attendees when gates open including inflatables, face painting and the opportunity to draw illustrations to be sent to the children of Ukraine. Concessions will also be available with some ticket options including food and drink benefits. For more ticket information call the Raft House at (715) 424-5400 or visit RaftersBaseball.com under the special events tab. Tickets are on sale now!

The Rafters thank the following sponsors who, without their generosity, the Hope on the Diamond event would not be possible. Special thanks to WSAW-TV, BMO Harris, Brakebush, Church Mutual Insurance, CoVantage Credit Union, Denyon Homes, Furniture and ApplianceMart, Thrivent Financial and 89Q - Hope is Here.

