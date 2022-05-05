Honkers Promote Clint Narramore to Assistant GM

With just under four weeks until the start of the 2022 season, the Honkers have promoted its Director of Sales, Clint Narramore to the full time role of Assistant General Manager. Narramore had been working in a part time capacity as the Director of Sales since January 24th.

In the short time with the Honkers, Narramore has taken charge on booking all group outings with the team, managed the social media, and also develop partnerships between the Honkers and businesses in the community.

This is Narramore's second stint as an Assistant GM in summer collegiate baseball. In 2019, he served in the same role working with Honkers' GM, Jeremy Aagard for the Fayetteville SwampDogs in the Coastal Plain League.

Aagrard said of the move, "Truly honored to be alongside Clint once again. His commitment and passion to our organization and community is unrivaled. I'm excited to see what we can do together."

Narramore will assume the role effective immediately and will be a major part of the continued growth the Honkers will have in the community for years to come.

