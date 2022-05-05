Enthralling Pair Brings Boost to Honkers

ROCHESTER, MINN - The Rochester Honkers, five-time champions of the Northwoods League, are thrilled to announce outfielder Alex Pimentel and two way player Kevin Dowdell will join the Honkers this summer.

Pimentel returns to Rochester for the second consecutive summer, he played in 52 games last year and hit a homerun with 26 runs batted in and 20 stolen bases. The Long Beach State junior had a tremendous career at Villa Park High School, hitting .356 with 35 runs scored and 30 stolen bases in 58 games, earning Newcomer of the Year and League MVP awards.

"I am very excited to have Alex join us again this summer," said Honkers field manager Andrew Urbistondo. "Alex's speed and ability to get on base will be big for us."

Dowdell, an outfielder and pitcher at the University of West Virginia, has a .333 on-base percentage with the Mountaineers this season. One of seven children, Dowdell had a great prep career at Calera High School, making the all-state team in 2018. He hit .378 with five homeruns, 32 runs batted in and 16 stolen bases. Born in Montevallo, Ala. Dowdell is a former USA Classic Invitational MVP.

"Kevin will be a great asset for us," said Urbistondo. "He has a smooth swing and great stuff on the mound. His all-around ability will allow him to see action in big spots this summer."

The Rochester Honkers start their quest for a sixth Northwoods League title on May 30th when they host the Willmar Stingers at Mayo Field.

