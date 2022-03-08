Pit Spitters Asking Fans for Help with Menu for 2022

Traverse City, MI - When you think of summer nights watching baseball with delicious ballpark food, thoughts go immediately to those tasty hot dogs, peanuts and cold beverages. If you've been to Turtle Creek Stadium you know that the food options extend well beyond the typical ballpark fare. At a Pit Spitters game, you can get everything from that hot dog to, an extremely spicy "Monty's Spit Fire" sandwich to extra-large tater tots covered with your favorite toppings.

But we don't think those are enough options. So, starting Wednesday, March 9th, we will be taking submissions for new food items to be on the 2022 menu, as the fourth annual Fan Food Vote kicks off!

"We love getting the fans involved with the ballpark experience and seeing their creativity when it comes to the menu is one of the highlights of the offseason," says Pit Spitters Food and Beverage Manager Katie Johnson. "We take pride in our menu and every year we add several great new items. This year will be no exception and we want the fans to have a hand in what we serve."

The ideas will be narrowed down and put out to the public for voting in April. The winner of that vote will be crowned champion and put on the 2022 menu! The winning submission will receive a free small suite (12 people) to a game in 2022 and a ceremonial first pitch.

In 2021, the voting was so tight, the team decided to call the race a tie and name two winners. The winning entries were the Cubano Dog, a hot dog with sliced ham, Swiss cheese, dill pickles, and mustard submitted by Matt Vail of Grand Rapids. The co-winner was a Chicken and Waffle Cone, which is a waffle cone filled with boneless wings drizzled with maple syrup submitted by Eric Schoolmaster of Traverse City.

Ideas will be taken through Friday, March 18th at www.PitSpitters.com. Photos of the items are encouraged.

The Pit Spitters begin their defense of the Northwoods League championship on Monday, May 30, in Battle Creek and their home opener is set for Friday, June 3, 2022, at 7:05pm. Season ticket packages are on sale now, and individual tickets and promotions will be released at a later date. A 2022 schedule is attached and more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

