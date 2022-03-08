Duluth Proud to Announce Share the Glove Grants for Baseball and Softball

Duluth, Minn- The Duluth Huskies are excited to announce that they are now accepting applications for the Share the Glove Grant program. Share the glove grants are provided by The Northwoods League Foundation charitable organization that serves as a vehicle to transform a shared passion for baseball and softball into positive change and support for communities.

What is the grant?

The grant is a standardized set of Rawlings equipment, sized for youth ages 9-12. There will be a baseball grant and a softball grant awarded to the surrounding Duluth Communities. Each grant includes:

Baseball Grant Softball Grant

(1) Set of Catcher's Gear (1) Set of Catcher's Gear:

helmet, chest protector, shin guards, mitt helmet, chest protector, shin guards, mitt

(8) batting helmets (8) batting helmets

(10) fielding gloves (8 right, 2 left) (10) fielding gloves (8 right, 2 left)

(1) bucket of practice baseballs (1) bucket of practice softballs

(6) bats (1-28", 2-29", 2-30", 1-31") (6) bats (1-28", 2-29", 2-30", 1-31")

Who is eligible to receive the grant?

The following criteria must be met in order to be eligible to receive the grant:

1. The organization qualifies as a 501(c)(3) organization, school or school-based program, or community-based organization as defined under US IRC section 501(c)(3);

2. The organization is not an individual, for-profit business, political, or religious organization;

3. The organization provides opportunities for kids ages 9-12 to play baseball or softball within a community that is served by a Northwoods League affiliate.

How will grant applications be accepted and awarded?

The Duluth Huskies will be accepting applications from organizations in the surrounding community. Click this link here: Share the Glove Grant Application to fill out an application. Grant recipients will be notified in June.

The LAST DAY TO APPLY IS MAY 23rd

You can find all this information and more on our Share the Glove page under the Community tab on our homepage!

