Pirates Spring Training Individual Game Tickets on Sale this Week

The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced individual game ticket information for 2023 Spring Training games to be played at LECOM Park in Bradenton, Fla.

Beginning Friday, January 20, at 10 a.m., individual Spring Training game tickets will go on sale online at pirates.com/springtraining and at the LECOM Park Box Office. The LECOM Park box office hours starting January 20 will be 10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. on weekdays. The box office will open at 9:00 a.m. on game days.

The Pirates are scheduled to begin their 55th season of baseball in Bradenton against the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:05 p.m. at LECOM Park on Saturday, February 25. Highlights include two chances to watch the Pirates face off against the New York Yankees (March 2 and March 11), as well as a matchup against the Boston Red Sox (March 23). The Pirates will also host a night game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, March 25, at 6:05 p.m. The 16-game home schedule concludes with a 1:05 p.m. game against the Twins on Tuesday, March 28.

For the complete Pirates 2023 Grapefruit League schedule and information on Pirates Spring Training in Bradenton, please visit pirates.com/springtraining.

