Pirates Re-Sign Jeblonski Green Jr.

January 10, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have re-signed defensive lineman Jeblonski Green Jr. for the 2025 season. The 6'1", 280 lb, lineman was a late season acquisition by the Pirates last year with his only appearance coming in the Indoor Football League National Championship game against Arizona in Las Vegas. In that contest Green made one tackle, broke up a pass and had an interception.

In 2024 Green attended rookie minicamp with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent after negotiating with the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Cleveland Browns.

A native of Lamar, SC, Green played five seasons at South Carolina State University and helped the Bulldogs to Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Championships in 2019 and 2021. Green's play in the 2021 Celebration Bowl win over Jackson State was a springboard to the title of preseason defensive player of the year in 2023. In 2024 he was invited to play in the HBCU Legacy Bowl.

During his time in Orangeburg he posted 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and defended two passes.

