Barnstormers Add to O-Line

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed offensive lineman Rondey Luckett to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Luckett (6-1, 315, Mississippi Valley State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Luckett spent four years at Mississippi Valley State University where he appeared in 24 games with the Delta Devils. Throughout his collegiate career, Luckett racked up numerous accolades including Phil Steele Preseason All-SWAC Second Team Honors in 2022 and Conerly Award Nomination, HBCU Pigskin Showdown Invitation, FCS Senior Bowl Invitation, and Dream Bowl Invitation in 2023.

"Rondey is a multi-year starter in the SWAC at Mississippi Valley as a center, where he developed a reputation as a leader and standout player," said Coach Mogensen. "We are expecting Rondey to step in and secure the center position for us, as the leader of the offensive line in 2025."

Luckett will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

